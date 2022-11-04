First responders prepare for sold out LSU vs. Alabama game

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re stepping into a big weekend in the world of football because the LSU and Alabama game is almost here! It’s one fans look forward to seeing all year long.

East Baton Rouge EMS said they’re anticipating a huge crowd, which means they are already prepping trucks and carts around campus.

East Baton Rouge EMS said they’re anticipating a huge crowd, which means they are already prepping trucks and carts around campus.

Tickets are sold out for the big game, which is happening on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The No. 15 Tigers will kick off against the No. 6 Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

LSU had a week off after taking on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss with a score of 45-20.

RELATED STORIES
Brian Kelly previews No. 6 Alabama vs No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium
No. 15 LSU prepares to host No. 6 Alabama

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left: Eugenia Maurice Mitchell and Jamaria Xavier Randle
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
Janiya Turner
APD looking for missing teen
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street