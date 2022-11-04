KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 10 Matchups around Cenla

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we head into the final week of the regular season, Mary Margaret Ellison is once again in the lead in our weekly pick ‘em segment.

Mary Margaret went a perfect 5-0 in her Week 9 picks and is now 31-13 on the year. Dylan Domangue now sits one game out of first with a 30-14 record. Elijah Nixon still has some work today still three games out of first place with a 28-16 record.

In Week 10, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

Bunkie vs Marksville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 38-22
  • Elijah’s Pick: Marksville 28-22
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: 35-7

Oakdale vs Rosepine:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Rosepine 42-28
  • Elijah’s Pick: Rosepine 28-22
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Rosepine 40-32

Rayne vs Leesville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 32-27
  • Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 35-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 32-21

Buckeye vs Jena:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Jena 48-22
  • Elijah’s Pick: Jena 42-8
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: 42-13

West Ouachita vs ASH:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 45-16
  • Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: 35-28

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left: Eugenia Maurice Mitchell and Jamaria Xavier Randle
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
Janiya Turner
APD looking for missing teen
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

Latest News

Northwood vs St. Mary's
Week 10 Football: Northwood-Lena vs St. Mary's
Grant vs Tioga
Game of the Week: Grant vs Tioga
Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week, Jeremiah Caldwell!
Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell had a dominate performance with 4TDs, 162 rushing yards against Peabody
Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell had a dominate performance with 4TDs, 162 rushing yards against Peabody