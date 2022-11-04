KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 10 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we head into the final week of the regular season, Mary Margaret Ellison is once again in the lead in our weekly pick ‘em segment.

Mary Margaret went a perfect 5-0 in her Week 9 picks and is now 31-13 on the year. Dylan Domangue now sits one game out of first with a 30-14 record. Elijah Nixon still has some work today still three games out of first place with a 28-16 record.

In Week 10, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

Bunkie vs Marksville:

Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 38-22

Elijah’s Pick: Marksville 28-22

Mary Margaret’s Pick: 35-7

Oakdale vs Rosepine:

Dylan’s Pick: Rosepine 42-28

Elijah’s Pick: Rosepine 28-22

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Rosepine 40-32

Rayne vs Leesville:

Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 32-27

Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 35-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 32-21

Buckeye vs Jena:

Dylan’s Pick: Jena 48-22

Elijah’s Pick: Jena 42-8

Mary Margaret’s Pick: 42-13

West Ouachita vs ASH:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 45-16

Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: 35-28

