KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 10 Matchups around Cenla
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we head into the final week of the regular season, Mary Margaret Ellison is once again in the lead in our weekly pick ‘em segment.
Mary Margaret went a perfect 5-0 in her Week 9 picks and is now 31-13 on the year. Dylan Domangue now sits one game out of first with a 30-14 record. Elijah Nixon still has some work today still three games out of first place with a 28-16 record.
In Week 10, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.
Bunkie vs Marksville:
- Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 38-22
- Elijah’s Pick: Marksville 28-22
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: 35-7
Oakdale vs Rosepine:
- Dylan’s Pick: Rosepine 42-28
- Elijah’s Pick: Rosepine 28-22
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Rosepine 40-32
Rayne vs Leesville:
- Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 32-27
- Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 35-14
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 32-21
Buckeye vs Jena:
- Dylan’s Pick: Jena 48-22
- Elijah’s Pick: Jena 42-8
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: 42-13
West Ouachita vs ASH:
- Dylan’s Pick: ASH 45-16
- Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-14
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: 35-28
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.