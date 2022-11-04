Motorcyclist killed in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Mississippi was killed in a crash on Rountree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia Parish on Thursday.

According to Louisiana State Police, Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, MS, was driving a Honda Rebel 500 southbound on Roundtree Road. Brown’s vehicle exited the road and hit a culvert, causing Brown to be ejected from the vehicle.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

