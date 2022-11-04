Rapides Training Academy celebrates its first-ever homecoming week

Rapides Training Academy homecoming parade
Rapides Training Academy homecoming parade(KALB)
By Bennett Roland, Jr.
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The staff at Rapides Training Academy (RTA) hosted the school’s first-ever homecoming week, culminating in the homecoming parade on Friday morning.

RTA is a unique public school in Alexandria that offers various specialized programs for students with autism and other disabilities.

To reward students for excellent behavior and to spread love through the classroom, Principal Dr. Deidra Anderson and her staff implemented the schools first-ever homecoming week.

The week was highlighted by events like talent and fashion shows, basketball tournaments and ending the week with the school’s first homecoming parade, complete with the school’s first king and queen.

Dr. Anderson said the event was a huge success, and looks forward to continuing spreading joy throughout her school.

”Oh my goodness, let me tell you, I can’t even explain all the emotions I feel, but just know it’s a lot of joy going around at RTA and it’s just going to build and continue to grow,” Dr. Anderson said. “We’re sharing joy and love and it’s amazing it’s wonderful.”

RTA serves students from Evergreen, Pecan Grove, and Saint Mary’s training facilities.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left: Eugenia Maurice Mitchell and Jamaria Xavier Randle
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
Janiya Turner
APD looking for missing teen
Contractor killed in accident at Fort Polk identified
A body was found near Rose Marie Street on November 2.
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

Latest News

FILE – Money
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
A snapshot of rural connectivity
Once in a generation chance: What digital equity would mean for Central Louisiana
Check out this week's Sweet Celebration winner, Kelsie Baudin!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-11/4/2022