Rapides Training Academy celebrates its first-ever homecoming week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The staff at Rapides Training Academy (RTA) hosted the school’s first-ever homecoming week, culminating in the homecoming parade on Friday morning.

RTA is a unique public school in Alexandria that offers various specialized programs for students with autism and other disabilities.

To reward students for excellent behavior and to spread love through the classroom, Principal Dr. Deidra Anderson and her staff implemented the schools first-ever homecoming week.

The week was highlighted by events like talent and fashion shows, basketball tournaments and ending the week with the school’s first homecoming parade, complete with the school’s first king and queen.

Dr. Anderson said the event was a huge success, and looks forward to continuing spreading joy throughout her school.

”Oh my goodness, let me tell you, I can’t even explain all the emotions I feel, but just know it’s a lot of joy going around at RTA and it’s just going to build and continue to grow,” Dr. Anderson said. “We’re sharing joy and love and it’s amazing it’s wonderful.”

RTA serves students from Evergreen, Pecan Grove, and Saint Mary’s training facilities.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.