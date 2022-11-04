RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation.

According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.

The victim knew Luther, identified as Luther Lorenzo King, 36 of Pineville, from having worked with him in the past. The victim had previously expressed they wanted no contact with King, and eventually called RPSO to file a report on the incident.

As RPSO detectives investigated the case, they learned that King had been a suspect before at the residence for the same crime, but charges were not pursued. Detectives also learned that King was arrested on Tuminello Street in Tioga a month prior by deputies, for Peeping Tom, Criminal Trespassing and Video Voyeurism. He was released on a $3,000.00 bond.

As their investigation concluded, detectives shared that they established probable cause showing a pattern of King allegedly stalking women in the Tioga area and obtained felony arrest warrants for King’s arrest.

On Oct. 24, King was located in Pineville and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Felony Stalking and Criminal Conspiracy. King is being held on an $11,000.00 bond.

Detectives say this is still an active investigation and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any further information about this crime, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Tioga Substation CID at 318-641-6010.

