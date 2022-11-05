2022 5th Quarter Week 10

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the tenth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Ouachita Parish 48 Pineville 7 West Ouachita 58 ASH 57 Byrd 34 Nat Central 3

4A Scores

Grant 14 Tioga 58 Rayne 6 Leesville 47 Peabody 0 Franklin Parish 42

3A Scores

Buckeye 13 Jena 42 Bunkie 46 Marksville 6 Caldwell Parish 40 Bolton 6

2A Scores

Menard 28 Glen Oaks 6 Avoyelles 88 Pickering 6 Lakeview 0 Many 56 Oakdale 7 Rosepine 42 Winnfield 14 Jonesboro-Hodge 0

1A Scores

Northwood-Lena 12 St. Mary’s 55 Logansport 54 Montgomery 0 Delta Charter 48 Block 12 Beekman Charter 20 LaSalle 42

Post Game Show

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.