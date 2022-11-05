2022 5th Quarter Week 10

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the tenth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Ouachita Parish
|48
|Pineville
|7
|West Ouachita
|58
|ASH
|57
|Byrd
|34
|Nat Central
|3
4A Scores
|Grant
|14
|Tioga
|58
|Rayne
|6
|Leesville
|47
|Peabody
|0
|Franklin Parish
|42
3A Scores
|Buckeye
|13
|Jena
|42
|Bunkie
|46
|Marksville
|6
|Caldwell Parish
|40
|Bolton
|6
2A Scores
|Menard
|28
|Glen Oaks
|6
|Avoyelles
|88
|Pickering
|6
|Lakeview
|0
|Many
|56
|Oakdale
|7
|Rosepine
|42
|Winnfield
|14
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|0
1A Scores
|Northwood-Lena
|12
|St. Mary’s
|55
|Logansport
|54
|Montgomery
|0
|Delta Charter
|48
|Block
|12
|Beekman Charter
|20
|LaSalle
|42
Post Game Show
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.