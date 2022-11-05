2022 5th Quarter Week 10

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the tenth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Ouachita Parish48Pineville7
West Ouachita58ASH57
Byrd34Nat Central3

4A Scores

Grant14Tioga58
Rayne6Leesville47
Peabody0Franklin Parish42

3A Scores

Buckeye13Jena42
Bunkie46Marksville6
Caldwell Parish40Bolton6

2A Scores

Menard28Glen Oaks6
Avoyelles88Pickering6
Lakeview0Many56
Oakdale7Rosepine42
Winnfield14Jonesboro-Hodge0

1A Scores

Northwood-Lena12St. Mary’s55
Logansport54Montgomery0
Delta Charter48Block12
Beekman Charter20LaSalle42

Post Game Show

