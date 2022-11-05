Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend.

Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.

Aside from the pecans, the festival also has food and craft vendors, contests, live music, parades and other fun entertainment events throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, the 2022 Louisiana Pecan Queen, Kelsey Mire, explained the history and importance of the festival.

“The festival began 54 years ago, celebrating Grant Parish,” said Mire. “Since then, it’s had a really great turnout and turned into dedicating the festival to the pecan industry. It’s really important to keep the pecan industry alive, it’s what keep roofs over our farmers’ heads and food on their tables. A lot of people don’t know that the pecan tree is a native plant and crop to Louisiana so it’s really important to keep that alive and keep the tradition going.”

Saturday’s festivities end after a firework show at 8:30 p.m. and begin again on Sunday at 10 a.m.

