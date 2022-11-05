Vote for the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 10 saw arguably the best action of the season with remarkable catches, break-away runs and defensive highlights.

It’s time to decide what play was the best by voting for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week.

Vote for your favorite in the poll below. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.