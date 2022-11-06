Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Louisiana Pecan Festival Parade
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
FILE – Money
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration
From the left: Eugenia Maurice Mitchell and Jamaria Xavier Randle
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
At least 9 people have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington...
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
As of Friday, 34 milion have cast their vote. (CNN, POOL, WGBA, WLUK, HARPO PRODUCTIONS, WABC,...
34 million early votes cast before midterms