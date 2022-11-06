Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy shoots individual

Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot an individual Sunday afternoon in Alexandria.

The incident happened near 7th Street and Broadway Avenue. Multiple units from RPSO, the Alexandria Police Department, and LSP responded to the scene.

In a short release, RPSO shared the following about the Sunday afternoon incident:

“At approximately 1:30 this afternoon, a deputy was involved in an incident near 7th Street and Broadway Avenue which resulted in a Deputy Involved Shooting.

The Louisiana State Police will be handling the investigation.”

RPSO did not share any information about the status of the person shot by law enforcement’s injuries and did not share any other details about what led to the shooting, but KALB was able to confirm that the individual who was shot by an RPSO deputy died in the incident.

KALB is awaiting further details on the deadly shooting and will update this article with any new information.

