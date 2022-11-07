2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association released the brackets for the 2022 football playoffs.
The new playoff format consist of four divisions in both the select and non-select side. Below is a list of all the match ups featuring a team from Central Louisiana. Our local schools will be in bold. To see the full bracket, click on the classification.
- #24 Pearl River vs #9 Leesville
- #1 Many - First round bye
- #24 Red River vs #9 Rosepine
- #25 Lakeside vs #5 Avoyelles
- #27 Mamou vs #6 Winnfield
- #23 Mansfield vs #10 Jena
- #21 Franklin vs #12 Oakdale
- #19 LaSalle vs #14 Grand Lake
- #17 Capt. Shreve vs #16 Tioga
- #22 Alexandria vs #11 McKinley
- #22 Peabody vs #11 McDonogh 35
- #23 Menard vs #10 Parkview Baptist
- #5 St. Mary’s - First round bye
