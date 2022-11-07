2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association released the brackets for the 2022 football playoffs.

The new playoff format consist of four divisions in both the select and non-select side. Below is a list of all the match ups featuring a team from Central Louisiana. Our local schools will be in bold. To see the full bracket, click on the classification.

DIVISION II (Non-Select):

#24 Pearl River vs #9 Leesville

DIVISION III (Non-Select):

#1 Many - First round bye

#24 Red River vs #9 Rosepine

#25 Lakeside vs #5 Avoyelles

#27 Mamou vs #6 Winnfield

#23 Mansfield vs #10 Jena

DIVISION IV (Non-Select):

#21 Franklin vs #12 Oakdale

#19 LaSalle vs #14 Grand Lake

DIVISION I (Select):

#17 Capt. Shreve vs #16 Tioga

#22 Alexandria vs #11 McKinley

DIVISION II (Select):

#22 Peabody vs #11 McDonogh 35

DIVISION III (Select):

#23 Menard vs #10 Parkview Baptist

DIVISION IV (Select):

#5 St. Mary’s - First round bye

