2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets

Nov. 7, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association released the brackets for the 2022 football playoffs.

The new playoff format consist of four divisions in both the select and non-select side. Below is a list of all the match ups featuring a team from Central Louisiana. Our local schools will be in bold. To see the full bracket, click on the classification.

DIVISION II (Non-Select):

  • #24 Pearl River vs #9 Leesville

DIVISION III (Non-Select):

  • #1 Many - First round bye
  • #24 Red River vs #9 Rosepine
  • #25 Lakeside vs #5 Avoyelles
  • #27 Mamou vs #6 Winnfield
  • #23 Mansfield vs #10 Jena

DIVISION IV (Non-Select):

  • #21 Franklin vs #12 Oakdale
  • #19 LaSalle vs #14 Grand Lake

DIVISION I (Select):

  • #17 Capt. Shreve vs #16 Tioga
  • #22 Alexandria vs #11 McKinley

DIVISION II (Select):

  • #22 Peabody vs #11 McDonogh 35

DIVISION III (Select):

  • #23 Menard vs #10 Parkview Baptist

DIVISION IV (Select):

  • #5 St. Mary’s - First round bye

