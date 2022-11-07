3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three players on the LSU football team earned SEC Player of the Week honors after the Tigers took down No. 6 Alabama in overtime in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He was 22-of-32 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 18 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, which came in overtime. He then connected with tight end Mason Taylor for a successful two-point conversion and the 32-31 win.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week. He had a career-high eight tackles, including a sack. The true freshman had a team-high three quarterback hurries. Perkins also had a pass breakup on a third down that forced a punt.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Taylor was named Freshman of the Week. He had three catches for 36 yards, a touchdown, and the game-winning two-point conversion. His touchdown catch was from seven yards out with 1:47 left in the game and put LSU up 24-21.

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86)
LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86)
LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Louisiana Pecan Festival Parade
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
FILE – Money
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration
.
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area