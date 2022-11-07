4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations

(EPA and MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:

  • Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records and criminal conspiracy in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes.
  • Samantha R. Kimble, 27, for criminal conspiracy in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes.
  • Danny E. Laprairie, 66, for filing or maintaining false public records and criminal conspiracy in Pointe Coupee Parish.
  • Clyde J. Dufour, 65, for filing or maintaining false public records and criminal conspiracy in Avoyelles Parish.

The arrests were proceeded by an LDWF investigation into the illegal selling of fish. LDWF said Allen Kimble was knowingly catching and selling fish under Samantha Kimble’s commercial fishing license to Laprairie in Pointe Coupee Parish and to Dufour in Avoyelles Parish.

Filing or maintaining false public records brings up to a $5,000 fine and five years in jail.

