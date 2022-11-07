Brian Kelly recaps OT win over Alabama; previews game against Arkansas

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps the Tigers' upset win over Alabama and previews the upcoming contest at Arkansas.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s thrilling overtime victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide and previewed the upcoming matchup against Arkansas.

Following the 32-31 win against Alabama, LSU moved up to the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

LSU will travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game can be watched on ESPN.

The Tigers will then return home to host UAB on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN 2.

