Geaux Preps’ Hunter Bower breaks down Cenla teams in high school football playoffs

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the buzz of the playoffs heating up around Louisiana, geauxpreps.com owner Hunter Bower joins Sportsnite with Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison to break down the brackets.

Bower gives his take on what teams from Central Louisiana on both the select and non-select side have the best chance of advancing to a state championship.

Geaux Prep's Hunter Bower breaks down non-select playoff bracket
Geaux Preps' Hunter Bower breaks down the Select playoff brackets

To see what teams locally made the playoffs, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
.
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
Louisiana Pecan Festival Parade
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
FILE – Money
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration

Latest News

St. Mary's Ethan Busby catches a TD at Turpin Stadium
Playoff Preview: St. Mary’s players joins Sportsnite ahead of postseason
2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Johnson's 100-yard interception return wins cool play of the week
Week 10 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion