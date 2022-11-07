I-TEAM: DCFS officials addressing latest failure in child’s overdose death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (2022) calls 2022 one of the deadliest years she’s seen for children the agency has monitored.

“I have been doing this for a very long time. I have never seen this many fatalities in a single year,” said Marketa Garner Walters, Secretary of DCFS.

Walters and two members from her staff addressed the media Monday, Nov. 7, about the agency’s most recent handling of a case that resulted in the death of 1-year-old Jahrei Paul.

RELATED: I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence

Paul’s case was under the microscope of DCFS’ Baton Rouge regional office, but investigators did not follow-up because of a series of staffing changes, DCFS officials said.

DCFS officials admit they received the tip on October 20, 2022. That is roughly 10 days before the baby died. A manager who had been recently reassigned to take on cases resigned, then sent a message to her supervisor so the case could be passed on to someone else and alerted her that no contact had been made. That supervisor was out sick and did not get back to her email until after the baby was already dead.

Agency leaders also admitted they had previously investigated the child’s mother for alleged marijuana use during her pregnancies, but they found no indication of continued drug use. The agency says they followed state guidelines to investigate claims about the mom’s potential drug use but claims they never got any other complaints against the mother, nor did they receive any other reports of abuse or neglect regarding the mom.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s unacceptable. It’s a very poor reflection upon our agency,” said a DCFS worker who spoke with WAFB under the promise of anonymity.

The worker spoke exclusively to the WAFB I-TEAM, blowing the lid on the department’s most recent disastrous and deadly fumble.

“Nothing is done.. or shall I say, whatever has been done has not been effective,” the worker said.

The Baton Rouge regional office was already facing scrutiny after another child overdosed in August. Doctors warned DCFS about Mitchell Robinson, 2, being exposed to drugs over several months. However, without conclusive evidence of drug exposure case workers did not initially open an investigation.

A doctor later obtained proof the child overdosed after being exposed to opioids. DCFS assigned the case worker to look into Robinson’s case, and attempts were made to contact the boy’s family. However, when that doctor reached out to the agency with those positive drug test results, the worker took sick leave and the case was never handed off to another employee. The case sat idle, and not long after the investigation began Robinson’s life ended.

RELATED: THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death

Walters on Monday said the Baton Rouge region has been overwhelmed with new cases and is bearing the brunt of the agency’s staffing shortages, with just about 9 permanent investigators currently employed.

Rhenda Hodnett, Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare for DCFS said the Baton Rouge office removed 30 children from unsafe homes in October alone.

She also said the agency was plagued with an increasing number of substance exposed newborns.

“Even doing our very best every day, at all times, we cannot stop child abuse cases,” said Walters.

When asked how any additional policy changes would help ease the case load or prevent further deaths, Walters declined to provide specific answers. She also declined to answer if anyone would be disciplined for the outcome of Paul’s case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.