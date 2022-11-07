La. secretary of state speaks about election security

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin spoke at a gathering of the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Nov. 7, and addressed several issues about elections.

People across Louisiana will head to the polls to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Ardoin said his office has implemented important security measures surrounding election equipment in Louisiana. He added that voting machines are never connected to the internet and never will be. In addition, Ardoin said only staff from the Secretary of State’s Office are allowed to program and test voting machines.

“I’m happy to say that in Louisiana, we’ve worked in a bipartisan way with the legislature and the governor to pass important legislation such as bills to ban ballot harvesting, ensure we’re getting the most accurate information from the Louisiana Department of Health as it relates to deceased voters, and to require that the next voting system in Louisiana will have an auditable paper trail. However, there’s still work to do,” Ardoin said.

According to Ardoin, once every vote is counted, the results are transmitted to the Secretary of State’s Office through a private, secure, and constantly monitored line. He added that the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found the rolls are more than 99% accurate.

In addition to election security, Ardoin spoke about voting for the Nov. 8 election so far. He said that 372,679 people in Louisiana have cast a ballot so far.

The public can get access to voting information by going to geauxvote.com. Officials said voters can log into a portal and get details on their polling place along with a sample ballot.

