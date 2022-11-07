LSU win over Alabama loud enough to register on seismograph

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - LSU says the crowd during their recent win over Alabama in Tiger Stadium was so loud that you could have sworn it was an earthquake. And they’ve got the science to back that up.

Two moments during the Nov. 5 game actually registered on the LSU College of Science seismograph.

The first was at 10:03 p.m. when LSU scored a touchdown in overtime.

The other was at 10:06 p.m. when the Tigers scored their game-winning 2-point conversion.

