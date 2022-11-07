Lunar eclipse occurs early Tuesday morning

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (Gray News) – Stargazers have the last chance in the next three years to catch a total lunar eclipse tonight.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will take place on Nov. 8 of this year. The next total eclipse won’t happen until March 14, 2025. Partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will occur during that time, however.

The space agency said lunar eclipses take place when the sun, the earth, and the moon align so the moon passes into the earth’s shadow.

When the whole moon falls within the darkest part of the planet’s umbra, or shadow, the result is a total eclipse. While in the umbra, the moon will take on a reddish hue, which is where the term “Blood Moon” comes from.

No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, but NASA said binoculars or a telescope may enhance the view and the red color. NASA said the best viewing conditions would be made with a dark environment away from bright lights.

The only limitations on seeing the eclipse from Southwest Louisiana will be possible fog moving in overnight. Fog likely won’t completely block the view, but may make it less spectacular.

Eclipse timeline for SWLA
Eclipse timeline for SWLA(NASA)

Times for SWLA are as follows:

  • Eclipse begins at 2:55 a.m.
  • 50% totallity: 3:44 a.m.
  • Total eclipse begins: 4:17 a.m.
  • Greatest eclipse: 4:59 a.m. This is when the effect of the eclipse will be most noticeable
  • Totality ends: 5:42 a.m.
  • Eclipse ends: 7:05 a.m. note that the end occurs after sunrise and thus will not be visible to SWLA.

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
