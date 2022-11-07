Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.
According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.
The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.
It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.
Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
