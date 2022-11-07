Playoff Preview: St. Mary’s players joins Sportsnite ahead of postseason

St. Mary's Ethan Busby and Adam Parker join Sportsnite to preview playoffs
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers are out to prove in 2022 that the last two seasons that ended in a first round exit in the playoffs does not define what they are capable of this season.

After losing the season opener, the Tigers have won eight straight games to clinch a first round bye in the playoffs as the #5 seed in Division IV Select.

Ahead of the playoffs, St. Mary’s quarterback Adam Parker and receiver/corner back Ethan Busby joined the Sportsnite set to break down their season so far including winning a district title and getting over the first round hump.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
.
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
Louisiana Pecan Festival Parade
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
FILE – Money
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration

Latest News

Tioga put up 60 points on Friday which is the most in the school’s history since 2008
Geaux Preps’ Hunter Bower breaks down Cenla teams in high school football playoffs
2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Johnson's 100-yard interception return wins cool play of the week
Week 10 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion