Playoff Preview: St. Mary’s players joins Sportsnite ahead of postseason

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers are out to prove in 2022 that the last two seasons that ended in a first round exit in the playoffs does not define what they are capable of this season.

After losing the season opener, the Tigers have won eight straight games to clinch a first round bye in the playoffs as the #5 seed in Division IV Select.

Ahead of the playoffs, St. Mary’s quarterback Adam Parker and receiver/corner back Ethan Busby joined the Sportsnite set to break down their season so far including winning a district title and getting over the first round hump.

