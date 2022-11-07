RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road

By KALB Digital Team
Nov. 7, 2022
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m.

RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact RPSO.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

