RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m.
RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows.
If you have any information on this crime, please contact RPSO.
Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.
