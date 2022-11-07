RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m.

RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows.

Construction Road burglary (RPSO)

If you have any information on this crime, please contact RPSO.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

