Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

“We have been working hard to get everything in place and are extremely excited to be able to announce that we’re breaking ground in Alexandria-Pineville this month,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber. “We are building a future-proof network here that will help foster additional growth and economic development for the area. We have already had a number of residents and businesses visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest in getting service when available. We plan to begin doing installs in these areas in January 2023.”

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit vexusfiber.com/jobs .

