Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By The Associated Press and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market.

The S&P 500 rose 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%.

Analysts say many investors seem to be making bets that Republicans will take control of at least one house of Congress.

With a divided government, gridlock is more likely than big, sweeping policy changes that could upend tax and spending plans.

