2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being...
According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Two Colorado juveniles are in custody for allegedly setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Halloween night.

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.

The two unidentified suspects appeared in a Jefferson County courthouse by WebEx on Monday.

The judge said the two caused a “substantial risk of harm to others.”

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine, died in the fire.

At least seven people, including a firefighter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protest has been organized for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy...
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
Construction Road burglary
RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
President Joe Biden is set to adjust the second half of his term.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at...
Auction of 18-carat pink diamond expected to raise up to $35 million
FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in the midterm...
15 intimidation incidents alleged during early voting in North Carolina