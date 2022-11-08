Grant’s Howell, Pettway sign NLI with LSUE

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The dynamic duo of McKenna Howell and Gracie Pettway on the diamond will continue to the college level as the two Grant softball players signed their national letter of intent with LSU-Eunice.

Howell and Pettway have played together for the last ten years on travel, select and school ball.

Combined they have helped lead the Grant Cougars to the semifinals in the state tournament each of the last two seasons. Howell is a former ACA Athlete of the Week after breaking the school record for home runs in a single season.

