Hope House breaks ground on phase one of Hope Community

After a year of planning, the Hope House has broken ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. On Monday, November 7, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.

Phase one of Hope Community breaks ground on the first four houses, which will eventually consist of 10 homes.

Hope Community will also provide a gathering space for residents and a place to plant their own healthy garden.

Evelyn Jones, president of the board of directors for the Hope House, said that Hope Community will provide residents with a safe place to call home while being surrounded by neighbors who have fought the same fight.

“The houses in the safe community will be a safe haven if you will, and they are going to be a safe affordable place for families to live,” said Jones. “There will be recreational areas for the children, a place for them to cook outside and grow food of their own if they like. But it is really a safe community made up of people who have struggled with the same things they have struggled with.”

Jones said this is the first step of many, and as the funds come available, there will be more phases and more houses will be built.

“The other phases to come after today will be construction, and to build the four houses,” said Jones. “When funds allow build more houses and when more funds are found, we will build more houses, so we really just plan for this to be just step one, in a group of homes that will be safe and affordable for folks to live in.”

The Hope House is always taking donations. If you wish to donate or just want to learn more about the Hope House, visit Cenla Hope House dot org.

