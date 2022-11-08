Louisiana governor helps launch CYBER.org

Goal is to train next generation of cybersecurity professionals
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Bossier City on Monday for the start of a new program designed to attract students into the world of cybersecurity.

He and Cyber Innovation Center leaders cut the ribbon on the cyber.org range.

Students from kindergarten all the way through high school can get hands-on experience in defending against cybersecurity threats.

“We give our kids devices at the youngest of ages. We also need to equip them to understand how to keep themselves safe and secure online and then open up those possibilities for cybersecurity careers,” said Jen Easterly, director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“We can help build this work force and drive down the number of unfilled cybersecurity positions. That’s incredibly important for the security of the nation.”

