New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

(WAFB / KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria.

According to LSP’s investigation, an RPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop with Kittling on 7th Street near Broadway Avenue. LSP said this led to a fight between the two, which resulted in Kittling gaining control of the deputy’s taser. As their struggle continued, the deputy fired his weapon, striking Kittling. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but ultimately passed away.

The investigation remains ongoing, with further information to be released in coordination with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time. LSP continues to be the lead investigative agency in this shooting.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal. In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system HERE or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

