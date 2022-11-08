(KALB ) - Voting locations for the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election will close at 8 p.m., anyone in line by that time will be allowed to vote. Across our local parishes, voters will see a plethora of mayoral positions up for grabs, including a five-candidate race for the City of Alexandria. Also on the ballots are chief of police positions, city council and alder spots, police jury spots, as well as school board seats.

