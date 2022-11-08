Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election

Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KALB ) - Voting locations for the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election will close at 8 p.m., anyone in line by that time will be allowed to vote. Across our local parishes, voters will see a plethora of mayoral positions up for grabs, including a five-candidate race for the City of Alexandria. Also on the ballots are chief of police positions, city council and alder spots, police jury spots, as well as school board seats.

Election Results & Information
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Local Races
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Statewide Races
Interactive Map for Louisiana’s Election Results
National Balance of Power - Results Across the United States
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know

