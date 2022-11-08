Playoff Preview: ASH, Menard & Peabody will open championship journeys on the road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is playoff time, and on Friday, the Menard Eagles, ASH Trojans and Peabody Warhorses will have to start their road to the dome away from their home field.

The ASH Trojans had a roller coaster of a season, opening up on a two-game losing streak, which happened for the first time in the Thomas Bachman era. They would go on and win the next three games, but then the inconsistency would start as they lost the last four out of five.

“It is what it is,” said Bachman. “We have an opportunity to continue to compete, and I don’t care where we play as long we get a shot of grasping a title.”

The 22-seeded Trojans will travel down to Baton Rouge to take on the 11-seed in McKinley.

The Menard Eagles did not quite reach expectations either, but they did have an impressive win against their crosstown rival: the Pineville Rebels. The Eagles only had three wins on the year, but it was enough to get them into the postseason. Head Coach Justin Charles said now that they are in, expect the level of intensity to pick up.

“There is nothing easy heading into the playoffs,” said Charles. “It’s a whole different atmosphere. We expect this matchup to be tough. So to go out and get the win, we will have to match their energy.”

Menard squeaked into the Division III Select playoff bracket as the 23 seed. They will travel to face Parkview Baptist.

The Peabody Warhorses’ season went better than expected. After finishing the 2021 season winless, Peabody got four wins on the season under first-year head coach Harry Coleman. The team’s most impressive win was against Grant when they came back to win scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter. The Warhorses are fairly young, and Coach Coleman said that he is excited about the opportunity to have a chance to extend the season.

“It means way more to them than me,” said Coleman. “They put a lot of work in in the offseason, and it paid off. Even though this is a great accomplishment, we still have a game to win Friday night.”

Peabody will travel to play McDonogh 35 in the first round. For a look at all the matchups in Round 1, click here.

