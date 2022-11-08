Protest and vigil held in honor of man killed by RPSO deputy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Monday evening, community members gathered at 7th and Broadway Streets to honor Derrick Kittling, who was shot and killed by an RPSO deputy on Sunday.

The event was organized by National Civil Rights Activist Norris Guillot Jr.

“We are here to support the family, and we are going to continue to support the family,” said Guillot Jr. “As the days go on, they have to move towards laying their loved one to rest.”

Members of Kittling’s family traveled from out of state to attend the event. Kittling’s uncle, Reverend Herbert Green, said he is praying for a thorough investigation.

“The investigation must run its course because we are not interested in a hurried decision. We are very much interested in the truth, and the truth will make us all free,” said Reverend Green. “Derrick was an obedient young man.”

The Louisiana State Police is the agency investigating Kittling’s death. At the protest, many people spoke of getting an out-of-state agency to conduct the investigation to ensure it is done without bias.

“We understand that the police department for the state is investigating, however as an agency that oversees other agencies in the state, we do not really have the trust or integrity that they believe that they will come with the truth,” said Guillot Jr.

Louisiana State Police released new details about the shooting around the time the protest was wrapping up. Click here for those details.

