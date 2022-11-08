Suspects sought for 3 armed robberies in Alexandria

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought for their alleged connection with a series of armed robberies in Alexandria over the course of three days.

The Alexandria Police Department first received word of a robbery at a business on MacArthur Drive on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 4:30 a.m. An employee said three Black males with guns robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money. They were described as wearing hoodies, masks and gloves. They fled the scene in a white SUV that was parked on Ransbottom Drive.

Then at 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, APD responded to another armed robbery, this time at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.

Finally, at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, APD responded to an armed robbery at a business near the intersection of Jackson Street and MacArthur Drive, where three male suspects, one of whom had a firearm, stole an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

