Tiger Woods at Coushatta for son’s tournament in Kinder

By Matthew Travis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Golfing legend Tiger Woods is in Louisiana for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship being held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, in Kinder. Woods is at the tournament to play an unusual role for the 15-time major winner; caddie, as his son Charlie is competing in the National Championship which teed off on Monday.

Charlie, who is 13 years old, began play on Monday, and is currently tied for 21st place after day one of the tournament as he shot a one over 72 on Monday. It unraveled a bit on the 18th hole where Woods had a triple bogey on the Par 5 to finish with a one over 37 on the back nine, following an even par 35 on the front nine, giving him a one over par 72 on the day.

The tournament will continue on Tuesday, before coming to an end on Wednesday.

