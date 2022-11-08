Vote for the MedExpress Game of the Week for the first round of the playoffs

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As playoff fever has started spreading around the state, 13 of our local teams did enough in the regular season to give them a chance at a state title run.

Seven local games will take place this week for the first round of the playoffs. Vote what game should be the MedExpress Game of the Week. The winner will be revealed on Thursday. As always, highlights from around the state can be seen Friday night on the 5th Quarter.

