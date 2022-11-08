VPSO looking for missing Leesville man

Michael Smith, Sr.
Michael Smith, Sr.(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man.

Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being.

If you have any information about where Smith is, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

