VPSO looking for missing Leesville man

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man.

Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being.

If you have any information about where Smith is, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.