VPSO looking for missing Leesville man
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man.
Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being.
If you have any information about where Smith is, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.
