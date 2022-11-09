Accused rapist Jacob Michot responds to civil lawsuit filed by alleged victim’s parents

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Oct. 25, Rocky Willson, the attorney representing Jacob Michot in civil litigation, filed a response to a lawsuit filed against Michot, his parents and their property insurance company.

In that response, Willson denies all allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Michot currently faces five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of third-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was also rearrested on Aug. 17 for a new charge of possession of pornography involving a juvenile.

One of those alleged incidents happened at Michot’s house on Nov. 27, 2021, and it is the center of the civil suit., which was filed by the parents of one of Michot’s alleged victims on July 27.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident took place at Michot’s home during a sleepover sponsored by Michot’s parents, David and Tricia.

Michot is accused of sexually assaulting one or more girls and raping another, the minor girl on whose behalf the lawsuit was filed.

The petitioners in the lawsuit allege the charges Michot faces are due to the negligence and/or fault of Michot, citing the sexual assault and rape, violation of the Louisiana Criminal Code by providing alcohol to minors and infliction of emotional distress on the victim.

Willson denied all allegations. Instead, Willson ended his response to the lawsuit suggesting partial fault with the child.

“Plaintiffs’ minor child was partially at fault in causing the harm or damages alleged in the petition. Any damages to which they may be entitled should be reduced by the amount of such fault. Plaintiffs have failed to mitigate their damages therefore any amount to which they are entitled should be reduced accordingly.”

According to the lawsuit, Michot’s parents were to provide adult supervision at the sleepover, in which all invited guests were minor female children. However, earlier in the evening, Michot purchased and provided alcohol to the minors, which the lawsuit said Michot’s parents “knew or should have known, had they provided proper supervision.”

The suit also alleges fault with Michot’s parents, including that they failed to properly supervise and provide a safe environment for the minors, provided or allowed alcohol to be served to minors, and knew or failed to know the “sexual propensity of their son.”

Michot’s parents already responded to the lawsuit in September, denying all allegations and fault assigned to them. They also questioned the child’s role in the incident.

“That the sole and proximate cause of the incident complained of here in above, or at least a contributing cause of same, was the negligence and or fault of the plaintiff’s daughter, ‘Jane Doe,’ in voluntarily instigating and participating in the activities of which plaintiffs complain.”

Michot is scheduled to appear before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard on Dec. 1 for a pre-trial conference in the criminal case.

