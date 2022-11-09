APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alexandria Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officials shared that the gunshots started around 9:30 a.m. on Harvard Street near City Park due to an attempted robbery. Officers shared that the two suspects were firing at each other, but neither were hit. No other injuries have been reported so far in connection to the gunshots.

APD shared that officers were able to arrest one person in connection to the incident, but are still searching for the other. Their identities have not yet been released.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at here.

