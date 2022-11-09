Avoyelles Mustangs’ Carlos Bazert Jr. rewrites the record books

Avoyelles Mustangs running back Carlos Bazert, Jr. has had a record-breaking year.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Mustangs running back Carlos Bazert, Jr. has had a record-breaking year.

In the 2022 season, he became the all-time leading rusher and touchdown scorer in school history. He passed 4,700 yards and 64 touchdowns in his career but now he is focused on winning a championship.

“It means a lot to have those records,” said Bazert. “But now I’m focused on the playoffs. I want to bring back a championship for the city and the community of Avoyelles. That’s the only thing I’m thinking about.”

The Mustangs will play Lakeside at home in the opening round. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A protest has been organized for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy...
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
Law enforcement responds after a shooting involving an RPSO deputy in Alexandria Sunday morning
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know

Latest News

The wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014
LCU Wildcats clinch 1st winning seaon since 2014
Avoyelles Mustangs’ Carlos Bazert Jr. is ready for the playoffs
LCU Wildcats clinch 1st winning since 2014
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon