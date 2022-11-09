Avoyelles Mustangs’ Carlos Bazert Jr. rewrites the record books

AVOYELLES, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Mustangs running back Carlos Bazert, Jr. has had a record-breaking year.

In the 2022 season, he became the all-time leading rusher and touchdown scorer in school history. He passed 4,700 yards and 64 touchdowns in his career but now he is focused on winning a championship.

“It means a lot to have those records,” said Bazert. “But now I’m focused on the playoffs. I want to bring back a championship for the city and the community of Avoyelles. That’s the only thing I’m thinking about.”

The Mustangs will play Lakeside at home in the opening round. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

