Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two high-profile attorneys have agreed to jointly represent the Kittling family, following Derrick Kittling’s death at the hands of an RPSO deputy on Sunday afternoon.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ronald Haley will be representing the Kittling family, as they believe Kittling’s civil rights may have been violated in the incident. Crump represented the family of George Floyd after he was killed by a Minnesota police officer in 2020, and Ronald Haley represented the family of Ronald Greene after his death during an interaction with Louisiana State Police in 2019.

“My office and Ben Crump’s office have been retained to jointly represent the Kittling family and to get justice for brother Derrick,” said Haley. “We have boots on the ground right now trying to investigate what has happened as things have been very quiet from the standpoint of State Police and things have been quiet from the standpoint of Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

LSP is the agency investigating Kittling’s death, on Monday, LSP claimed that kittling was able to gain control of a deputy’s taser during a traffic stop, which lead to the deputy shooting and killing Kittling. Now, Crump and Haley are pushing for more answers regarding Sunday’s deadly traffic stop.

“We have questions as to why Mr. Kittling was stopped to begin with,” said Haley. “I have an eyewitness that says Mr. Kittling was driving at a reasonable speed in a residential area, there were no stop lights, there was a stop sign, and he had his signal on at the stop sign. At that time, the deputy from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled behind him. This person (the witness) indicated that the entire ordeal with this officer lasted almost less than two minutes, from the time he was pulled over to the time the deputy shot my client.”

Although videos of the incident have been circulating on social media, official body camera footage of the incident has not yet been released by investigators.

“From all that, we’ve seen and we’ve learned from witnesses on the ground, for him (Derrick) to not even commit a traffic violation and it ended tragically in his death, we want answers, we want transparency. If that transparency shows that the deputy was at fault and that this shooting was not justified, shooting this unarmed man was unjustified, then we want accountability.”

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal. In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system HERE or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

