Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has won the race outright with 51% of the vote. He led the race all night.

Current Mayor Jeff Hall will now be a single-term mayor.

City Council President Catherine Davidson is also now out, off the council and does not win the mayoral position.

Lorenzo Davis, Sr. and Harry Hayes both received four percent of the vote.

