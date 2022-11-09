LCU Wildcats clinch 1st winning seaon since 2014

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats’ season started off slow, losing four out of five games. But in a month, they turned it around, winning five straight games.

The offense has played lights out, averaging over 30 points per contest in those wins. Quarterback Sal Palermo used his legs a lot more and was a huge help against Langston University, leading the team in rushing that game with 131 yards.

The defense played well all year. However, towards the end of the year, they held the opposing to around nine points a game.

Head Coach Drew Maddox is proud that the team has flipped the switch and said this season will be something to build off of.

”This is what I envisioned,” said Maddox. “This program will only get stronger, and the best part is that we will have 19 of 22 starters coming back.”

The Wildcats will play their final game of the season on the road against Texas College. Kick-off is at 2 p.m.

