Trial continued for man accused of killing baby, resolution may be reached

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The State and the defense have agreed to reschedule a trial date that was set for next week for a Pineville man charged with the murder of an infant, as they inch closer to possibly reaching a plea agreement.

Charles Sneed, 21, is charged with first-degree murder for the May 2021 death of 7-month-old Iris McCree. The baby had been brought to the hospital unresponsive on May 1, 2021, she died on May 4, 2021.

This past June, Sneed accepted, but then rejected, a plea offer for the lesser charge of manslaughter that would have sent him to prison for 40 years. As a result, his trial was scheduled for the week of Nov. 13, 2022.

Since then, the case has changed hands with both the State and the defense. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall and defense attorney Christopher LaCour indicated that the plea offer may be back on the table, but Hall needed to speak with the child’s family first.

“Me and Mr. Hall are in active negotiations to try to come to a resolution,” said LaCour.

A possible plea date was set for Dec. 7, 2022 if an agreement does come together. A new trial date of Feb. 6, 2023 was scheduled just in case a deal is not reached.

Judge Greg Beard is overseeing the case.

