17-month-old found burned, bruised, dead in Algiers; parents arrested

Johnna Barnum (left) and Donell Williams (right) have been arrested after police found their 17-month-old toddler dead with burns and bruises on its body on Nov. 9.(OPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a mother and father after finding their toddler dead in Algiers.

Police say the grim discovery happened on Nov. 9 around 7:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Texas Drive.

A 17-month-old was found dead with burns and bruises on their body, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD Child Abuse Unit obtained arrest warrants for the child’s parents, 23-year-old Johnna Barnum and 24-year-old Donell Williams. Each was arrested on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Authorities say additional charges may be possible as the investigation continues.

The toddler’s death is currently unclassified pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information that can assist is urged to call NOPD Special Victim Section Child Abuse detectives at 504-658-5267.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

