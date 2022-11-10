2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.

APD continues to investigate two other recent armed robberies. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

