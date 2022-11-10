$8M available in uncashed tax refunds statewide

(Gray)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Treasury.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Treasurer John M. Schroder has confirmed that the Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program is in receipt of more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR).

Each year the Unclaimed Property program receives money from the LDR for outstanding state tax refunds. This year marks the largest-ever deposit made into the Unclaimed Property system from the LDR, up from $5 million last year.

This money, representing 32,990 outstanding Louisiana tax refunds, has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property online list and is ready to be claimed from our Unclaimed Property Program.

“We send out claim checks weekly to some people totaling six figures, and the average claim is $900,” said Treasurer Schroder. “With more than $1 billion waiting to be claimed, you should really take a few minutes to check to see if your name is on this list.”

Search at LaCashClaim.org or call us at (888) 925-4127 to see if your tax refund ended up in Unclaimed Property.

