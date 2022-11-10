Accused RPSO informant rapist rebooked, held without bond ahead of Nov. 14 trial

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man accused of rape, who violated the conditions of his bond when leaving town days before his trial was set to begin last month, has been rebooked in the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He is being held without bond on four charges of contempt of court.

Antonio Jones, 48, is accused of raping a woman who was wearing a microphone and hidden camera while acting as an informant for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office when she was forced to perform oral sex on him twice. She was looking to buy meth from Jones as a part of a RADE operation in Alexandria.

Jones is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of manufacturing with the intent to distribute CDS II. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Jones posted a $70,000 bond on April 15, 2021, according to Rapides Parish jail records.

He violated the conditions of his bond when failing to appear in court for a bond revocation hearing on Oct. 13, at which time three witnesses testified that Jones was no longer living at the Texas Avenue address, even though the place of his residence filed with the court and with his bail bondsman is still that address.

At the end of the day, Judge Chris Hazel revoked all bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

During the Oct. 13 hearing, Jones’ defense attorney, Phillip Robinson, argued Jones had always shown up for court hearings, and despite witness testimony, the State did not introduce anything to suggest he had left Louisiana. He said his client needed “to be afforded the opportunity to appear on [Oct. 17]” for a last-minute hearing on a defense motion for suppressing video evidence, also the day Jones’ trial was set to begin.

Jones failed to appear for that court date, as well, at which time Judge Hazel issued a second bench warrant. The court was also unable to hear the motion to suppress video evidence.

Judge Hazel ordered his trial to be reset to Monday, Nov. 14.

