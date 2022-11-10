Alexandria Mayor-Elect Jacques Roy unveils 100-day plan for addressing concerns in the city

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy will once again lead the city as the newly elected mayor of Alexandria.

Roy avoided a runoff during the Primary Election by receiving 51 percent of the votes and defeating the incumbent Mayor Jeff Hall. Roy will take the mayoral seat for his fourth term. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018.

As he gets ready to take back his spot in office on December 5, he released a 100-day plan detailing what he plans to address with the major topics including public safety, utilities, infrastructure and basic services.

Mayor-elect Roy outlined in the plan that bringing back community policing is the paramount goal toward true change and crime prevention. He emphasized that recruiting officers and beefing up the police academy will be key to addressing the Alexandria Police Department which he reports is approximately 50 officers short. Roy said a minimum of 50 officers needs to be hired in the near and medium term, and in the meantime, the city will start asking for assistance from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and sister law enforcement agencies to help fight rising crime.

“Without true community policing, we’re never going to get to where we need to be,” said Mayor-elect Roy. “It means boots on the ground in our communities where those officers are getting to know the people they police. It avoids big problems and it helps solve problems. It’s the one true prevention method in all of policing that we know to be true.”

Under policing, Roy pointed to reimplementing SafeALEX which is a community policing program launched back in 2011 when Roy was serving his second term as mayor but has since been underutilized. Roy said that a public safety plan can be implemented on day one of office.

The 100-day plan also points to aiding at least 3,500 low, moderate, and fixed-income households struggling to pay their utility bills. Many residents experienced higher utility bills during the last billing cycle after months of receiving estimated bills. Roy said he will financially support this through a publically, privately funded pool.

Within 30 days of office, Roy plans to advertise an RFP to begin designing technical upgrades to the city’s meter reading functions to become fully automotive by June of 2024.

Roy also plans to address drainage concerns by launching Operation Clean Out 2.0 which is projected to clear drainage on a larger scale.

To view the full 15-page, 100-day plan for Roy, click here.

