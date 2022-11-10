APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville.

Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under $1,000. He is described as a Black male, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have any information about Collins’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ (Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.