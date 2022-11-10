Attempted murder suspect arrested after man shot in foot on Oct. 29

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with an incident that happened on October 29 in which a man riding a bicycle was shot in the foot.

Lionel D. Washingon, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Washington was previously arrested for flight from an officer and several drug-related charges.

On October 29, around 4 p.m. APD learned that a 41-year-old man was shot in the foot near the intersection of Louisiana Street and Levin Street. He had been riding his bicycle when he heard several shots. He waited at the scene for police and medical treatment after he was shot in the foot.

